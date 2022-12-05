The Rockets recalled Washington from the G League to the NBA squad Monday, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Across 10 G League games, Washington has averaged 20.2 points while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three. The 21-year-old will likely be available for Houston's matchup against Philadelphia on Monday, but he isn't expected to garner a large enough role to crack fantasy relevancy.