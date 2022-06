Washington was selected by the Rockets with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. This selection was obtained via transactions with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Washington brings a traditional floor general to Houston. He'll split some point guard duties with Kevin Porter, but Washington will have a clear role. Washington averaged 12.5 points and 3.9 assists, along with just 1.6 turnovers per game while acting as a combo-guard during his freshman season at Kentucky.