The Rockets recalled Washington from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

The Vipers don't have another game until Thursday, so Washington and two-way player Trevor Hudgins will rejoin the NBA team to give the Rockets some added depth in the backcourt. Washington, a rookie first-round pick who has yet to make his NBA debut, is unlikely to be included in head coach Stephen Silas' rotation Monday against the Clippers or Wednesday in Dallas before likely heading back to the G League.