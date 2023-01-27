Washington ended with 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 113-95 loss to Cleveland.

Washington scored in double digits for just the second time in his career, logging a career-high 29 minutes in the loss. There is a certain amount of upside attached to Washington but to this point, he has been underutilized by coach Stephen Silas. There is no need to rush to add him based on this performance, though he is someone to keep an eye on as the silly season approaches.