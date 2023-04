Washington logged 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 43 minutes during the Vipers' 110-105 win over Sioux Falls on Sunday.

Washington scored at least 20 points during each of the Vipers' playoff games so far. Each instance helped them inch closer to the 2023 G League Finals, where they will take on Delaware in a three-game set. Washington enters it having averaged 24.0 points across three playoff games.