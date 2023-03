Washington logged 26 points (8-23 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes during the Vipers' 126-119 loss to Santa Cruz on Tuesday.

Despite recently battling migraines, Washington was able to play and be the Vipers' best scorer Tuesday. While part of their roster, he is expected to lead them until Houston promotes him again. As of Tuesday, Washington is averaging 26.5 points across six G League games.