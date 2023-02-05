Washington chipped in 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 153-121 loss to Oklahoma City.

Washington tallied 25 minutes Saturday evening after logging only two minutes Friday against Toronto. He didn't disappoint, erupting for a season-high 20 points while also tallying his first block of the season. The Rockets have yet to use Washington to this extent on a regular basis, though he'll be a player to watch closely in case the team elects to see what the young talent on the roster can do down the stretch of the regular season.