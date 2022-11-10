Rockets general manager Rafael Stone said Thursday that Washington will be assigned to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The rookie first-round pick is back to full health after he suffered a sprained left knee in an Oct. 14 preseason game, and though he was active for the Rockets' last two contests, he has yet to make his NBA regular-season debut. The Rockets won't have room in the rotation for Washington for the foreseeable future, so the 21-year-old will head to Rio Grande Valley in order to get some meaningful run.