Washington has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a migraine, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Washington will finish Wednesday's contest scoreless (0-5 FG, 0-4 3PT) with one rebound over five minutes of action. Daishen Nix and Josh Christopher may see a few extra minutes with Washington sidelined. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Spurs.