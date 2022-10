Washington won't play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks due to a sprained knee, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Per Feigen, The rookie first-round pick sprained his knee during the Rockets' preseason finale against the Pacers and will miss some time. While the extent of the injury remains unclear, it's certainly a disappointing development for Washington, who was looking to carve out a rotational role to start his NBA career.