Garuba will come off the bench Monday against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Garuba drew a spot start for Bruno Fernando (knee) Saturday against Milwaukee, but he'll head back to the bench Monday evening, as Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin and Jabari Smith will start in the frontcourt. Garuba fared well in limited shot attempts in his only action of the 2022-23 season, finishing with six points, eight rebounds, two assists and four steals in 25 minutes.