Garuba registered four points (2-3 FG), 10 rebounds and one block over 17 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 loss to the Warriors.

Garuba came off the bench to grab a season-high 10 rebounds, a minor high point in what has been a ho-hum season thus far. While he has played in every game, his playing time typically fluctuates from one night to the next, making him a consideration in deeper formats only.