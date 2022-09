Garuba (ankle) is healthy and available for training camp, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Garuba suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during Summer League and was sidelined for a few weeks. However, as expected, the second-year forward is good to go for training camp. He appeared in 24 games as a rookie, posting 2.0 points and 3.5 rebounds across 10.0 minutes.