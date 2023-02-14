Garuba produced five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across nine minutes during Monday's 123-104 loss to Philadelphia.
Garuba hasn't been a consistent part of the rotation and it's mainly because KJ Martin is standing in his way. He'll likely get an opportunity at some point down the stretch, but for now minutes will be hard to come by.
More News
-
Rockets' Usman Garuba: Unproductive again in loss•
-
Rockets' Usman Garuba: Grabs 10 boards in loss•
-
Rockets' Usman Garuba: Scores nine in win•
-
Rockets' Usman Garuba: Nearly posts double-double in win•
-
Rockets' Usman Garuba: Blocks three shots Monday•
-
Rockets' Usman Garuba: Third-year option exercised•