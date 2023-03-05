Garuba totaled 11 points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across nine minutes during Saturday's 122-110 win over the Spurs.

Garuba needed just nine minutes to make an impact off the bench, but he entered the action when the game was already decided and is not expected to play a significant role going forward. Even though his performance looks decent at first glance, he's not going to produce at this rate -- or with this efficiency -- in Houston's upcoming contests.