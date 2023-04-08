Garuba finished with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one block over nine minutes during Friday's 112-109 win over the Hornets.

Garuba barely saw the court in the victory, continuing what has been an underwhelming season. Despite Stephen Silas running some awful rotations at times, Garuba has failed to take advantage of his limited opportunities. Despite having youth on his side, it's hard to see him being anything more than a minor piece, at least for the foreseeable future.