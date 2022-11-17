Garuba ended Wednesday's 101-92 victory over the Mavericks with 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 22 minutes.

Garuba came off the bench once again during Wednesday's matchup, and he was perfect from the floor to score in double figures for the first time this season. He also set a new season high in rebounds and matched season-high marks in assists and blocks as he nearly finished with a double-double in the victory.