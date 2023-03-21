Garuba amassed seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds over 19 minutes during Monday's 121-108 loss to Golden State.

With Alperen Sengun (illness) sidelined, Garuba played his most minutes since Jan. 28, but he still struggled to make a significant impact. Across 11 March appearances, the second-year big man is averaging 3.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game.