Garuba recorded nine points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks across 19 minutes in Friday's 128-122 victory over the Hawks.

Garuba continues to play around 20 minutes per game off the bench for the Rockets. Barring an injury in Houston's frontcourt, he figures to continue taking on the same role going forward.