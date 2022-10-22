Garuba will start Saturday's game against the Bucks with Bruno Fernando (knee) sidelined, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coach Stephen Silas loves bringing Alperen Sengun off the bench, as Garuba gets the nod Saturday after not playing in either of the Rockets' first two games. In Garuba's two starts as a rookie last year, he averaged 4.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 28.0 minutes.
