Garuba logged two points (1-2 FG), three rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 126-102 loss to the Celtics.

Garuba turned in another clueless performance Tuesday, providing basically no value whatsoever. He continues to play consistent minutes off the bench for some reason, just another in a string of curious coaching decisions. Despite his role, Garuba should not be on the radar in any format, that much is clear.