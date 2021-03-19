Oladipo (rest) will play and start Friday against the Pistons, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Oladipo rested Wednesday during the loss to the Warriors, but he'll be back in action Friday. This month, he's averaged 27.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.8 minutes.
