Oladipo is starting Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&amp;T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Oladipo was held out of Sunday's clash against the Grizzlies due to a quad injury, but he'll return to action Monday evening. He's averaging 16 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals over his last five starts.

