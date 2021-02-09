Oladipo dropped 21 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal over 34 minutes Monday in the Rockets' 119-94 loss to the Hornets.

Though Oladipo managed to snap his streak of scoring fewer than 20 points at three games, his poor shooting efficiency continued. He has now shot under 40 percent from the field in four straight games. Since being acquired by the Rockets, Oladipo is averaging 19.6 points, 5.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 10 games.