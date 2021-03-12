Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's 125-105 loss to the Kings that Oladipo may not play Friday against the Jazz due to maintenance-related reasons, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

With John Wall (knee) sidelined Thursday, Oladipo took on an elevated 34.1 percent usage rate, finishing the night with 23 points (7-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes. Considering that Oladipo has yet to play both ends of a back-to-back set since requiring surgery to address a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee in January 2019, he can't be considered a lock to play Friday, especially after logging a fairly heavy minutes load against Sacramento. With Silas hinting that Wall may sit out again Friday, the Rockets would be down to eight players against Utah if Oladipo also sits, as Houston has already ruled out seven others for the game. Kevin Porter, Ben McLemore, Sterling Brown and the newly re-signed Mason Jones would fill the minutes at either backcourt spot if both Oladipo and Wall are out.