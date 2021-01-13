Oladipo was traded to the Rockets from the Pacers during Wednesday's mega-deal involving James Harden, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Oladipo is the key piece coming to the Rockets in the deal that also nets Houston Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs and a slew of draft picks. Oladipo should slot right into shooting guard next to John Wall and see a similar role within the offense as he was garnering in Indiana. For fantasy purposes, Oladipo might be not be affected drastically, though it's likely he'd see a bump in usage if anything.