Oladipo is in the starting five for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Oladipo was given a game off for rest last Wednesday, but he's now set to start a second consecutive game. He's seen a heavy workload of 33.2 minutes per game this season, converting those opportunities into 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists, on average.