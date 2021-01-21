Oladipo ended with 22 points (7-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 109-106 loss to Phoenix.

Oladipo continues to play well for his new team, carrying it within six points of victory. The points and steals are a known commodity when it comes to fantasy production; however, the assists have been a pleasant surprise. The fact John Wall (knee) remains sidelined certainly helps in this instance but the lack of playmakers should present Oladipo with a great opportunity to put up career-high numbers in the assists department.