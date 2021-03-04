Oladipo notched 33 points (9-25 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 10-13 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Nets.

Oladipo scored a season-high 33 points while also leaving his mark on both ends of the court, as he recorded multiple tallies in every single category to deliver a strong fantasy performance. He has scored at least 20 points in each of his last three appearances, and Oladipo is now firmly entrenched as one of the Rockets' main scoring weapons alongside John Wall.