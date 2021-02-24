Oladipo (foot) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Oladipo has missed the past four games and is technically listed as questionable due to right foot soreness. His availability will come down to a game-time decision after he tests things in warmups. If cleared to play, Oladipo should be expected to start.
More News
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Questionable for Wednesday's game•
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Remains out Monday•
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Heavy workload in practice•
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Goes through individual workout•
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Saturday's game postponed•