Oladipo (foot) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&amp;T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Oladipo has missed the past four games and is technically listed as questionable due to right foot soreness. His availability will come down to a game-time decision after he tests things in warmups. If cleared to play, Oladipo should be expected to start.

