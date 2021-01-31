Oladipo had 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in Saturday's win over the Pelicans.
The Rockets pulled away with a 48-point second quarter, so Oladipo was limited to just 25 minutes of action. Nonetheless, he still managed a strong fantasy line and committed only one turnover.
More News
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Goes for 20 points•
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Resting Saturday•
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Scores 13 points in win•
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Fills box score in loss•
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Scores 32 points in team debut•