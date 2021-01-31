Oladipo had 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and seven assists in Saturday's win over the Pelicans.

The Rockets pulled away with a 48-point second quarter, so Oladipo was limited to just 25 minutes of action. Nonetheless, he still managed a strong fantasy line and committed only one turnover.

