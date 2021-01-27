Oladipo notched 20 points (7-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 37 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Wizards.
Oladipo has scored at least 20 points in three of his first four games since the trade that sent him to Houston, and the combo guard has shown flashes of his All-Star days. Through four appearances with the Rockets, Oladipo is averaging 21.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
