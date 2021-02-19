Oladipo (foot) took part in an individual workout Friday, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Oladipo is working back from right foot soreness. The team won't play Friday or Saturday due to postponements as a result of inclement weather in Texas. If he continues to make progress, there's a chance of Oladipo returning Monday against the Bulls. However, that game is also scheduled to be played in Texas and it's not clear how the situation will develop.