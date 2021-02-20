Oladipo (foot) went through a practice Saturday, and the workload was what it would be in a typical game, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports. The team will wait and see how his foot responds Sunday before making a determination on if he'll play Monday against the Bulls.

Oladipo has been dealing with right foot soreness, and he hasn't seen the court since Feb. 11. However, his activity level has increased to game levels, which seems to indicate he'll be returning soon. More information should emerge Sunday.