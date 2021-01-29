Oladipo posted 25 points (11-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 win over the Trail Blazers.

Although the Rockets were down by as much as 20 in the first quarter, they charged back behind Oladipo, John Wall, and Christian Wood's strong performances. The newly-minted Rocket's three-point stroke wasn't there in the slim victory, but he more than made up for it with a series of mid-range jumpers to go along with decent ancillary numbers.