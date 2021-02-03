Oladipo will play Wednesday against the Thunder, but he'll likely be held out of Thursday's game in Memphis, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

Coach Stephen Silas stopped short of ruling Oladipo out Thursday, but it sounds like the plan is for the guard to get a night off on the second half of the back-to-back. Oladipo is yet to play both halves of a back-to-back this season.