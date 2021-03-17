Head coach Stephen Silas said he doesn't expect Oladipo to be available for the second half of the Rockets' back-to-back set Wednesday against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 28-year-old played 41 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hawks and posted 34 points (13-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and three rebounds. Oladipo hasn't played both ends of back-to-back sets all season, and that's unlikely to change with the trade deadline looming next week.