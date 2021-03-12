Oladipo posted 23 points (7-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's loss to Sacramento.

Oladipo struggled with his shot -- especially from deep -- in the loss, though he offset his poor shooting percentage with nine dimes and a team-high 23 points. The Rockets are going nowhere in a hurry, but Oladipo is at least proving to be a solid contributor on the court with per-game averages of 25.8 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals over his last four contests. The imminent return of Christian Wood (ankle) should take some of the load off Oladipo's shoulders, though that could lead to a slight drop in his recent production as well.