Oladipo (not injury related) is not expected to play Saturday against the Spurs, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
The four-team trade was recently completed, and Rodions Kurucs will be available for the Rockets, though it's not clear why Oladipo isn't going to suit up. There's little information regarding his situation, but the assumption is he will not be playing.
