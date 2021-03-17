Oladipo (rest) will not play Wednesday against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Oladipo will sit on the second half of the back-to-back set after playing 41 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Hawks and posting 34 points, five assists and three rebounds. With John Wall (knee) still sidelined, more playmaking responsibilities will likely go to Kevin Porter and Sterling Brown.
