Oladipo is out Sunday against the Grizzlies due to right quad injury maintenance.

The right quad is the muscle that Oladipo tore during the 2018-19 season that limited him to 36 games that year and 19 games during the 2019-20 season. It's the front end of a back-to-back set Sunday, so the Rockets will exercise caution with their newly-acquired two-time All-Star. In his absence, David Nwaba and Sterling Brown could see more action, while Eric Gordon is likely to get the start.