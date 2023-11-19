Oladipo (knee) won't play Sunday against the Lakers.
Oladipo has yet to play this season while recovering from knee surgery. There is no timetable for Oladipo's return, but his next chance to suit up is the second half of a back-to-back set scheduled for Monday against the Warriors. It wouldn't be surprising if he missed that game, too.
