Oladipo (foot) will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

After missing the last four games due to right foot soreness, Oladipo is officially set to return to the court Wednesday. He's averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 32 minutes per game this season and should return to his usual workload, with Eric Gordon spelling him off the bench.