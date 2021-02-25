Oladipo collected 17 points (8-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-96 loss to the Cavaliers.

Oladipo made his return for the Rockets after missing the previous four games due to a foot injury. He slotted straight into the starting lineup and was able to scrape together 32 minutes of playing time. The production was serviceable, at best, although GMs simply have to be thrilled that he was able to see such a substantial role despite having just made it back. Despite what has been a relatively small sample size, it is hard to envision Oladipo outperforming his ADP this season.