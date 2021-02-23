Oladipo (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Oladipo has missed the last four games with foot soreness, opening up increased workloads for Eric Gordon and David Nwaba. It sounds like the 28-year-old guard is trending in the right direction after he had been considered doubtful for Monday's game.
