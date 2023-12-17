site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockets-victor-oladipo-remains-out-439892 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Remains out
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Oladipo (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Oladipo remains out indefinitely while recovering from offseason knee surgery.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 4 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Steve Alexander
• 4 min read