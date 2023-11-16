Oladipo (knee) won't play in Friday's game versus the Clippers.
Oladipo has yet to play this season while recovering from knee surgery. There is no timetable for Oladipo's return, but his next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with the Lakers.
More News
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Could increase workouts soon•
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Inactive to start season•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Shipped out to Houston•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Won't report to training camp•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Traded to Thunder•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Exercises player option•