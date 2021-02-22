Oladipo (foot) has been ruled out of Monday's game against Chicago.
While Oladipo was able to go through a full practice over the weekend, he'll miss at least one more game, running his tally up to four consecutive absences. Eric Gordon has started two of the last three games at shooting guard in Oladipo's place, while David Nwaba got the nod against Washington last Monday.
More News
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Heavy workload in practice•
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Goes through individual workout•
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Saturday's game postponed•
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Friday's game postponed•
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Out Wednesday•