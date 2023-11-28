site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Remains out Tuesday
Oladipo (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against Dallas.
Oladipo has not played this season and details have been scarce on his recovery. There is no inclination he will be a factor for Houston in 2023-24.
