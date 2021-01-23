Oladipo will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With the Rockets' playing the second half of a back-to-back set, they will opt to err on the side of caution with Oladipo and his knee. After two outstanding performances with his new team, the Indiana product cooled off Friday night by producing just 13 points (4-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go with three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in a 103-102 win over Detroit. He will look to get back on track Tuesday against the Wizards.